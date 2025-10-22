Video: Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty Record 'American Express'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following extended runs in Boston and London’s West End, the new musical comedy Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will open on Broadway this fall. Watch Christiani Pitts & Sam Tutty perform “American Express” from the upcoming Broadway musical here!

Previews begin Saturday, November 1, 2025, ahead of an opening night on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at the Longacre Theatre.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is written and composed by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan and is directed and choreographed by Tim Jackson (Merrily We Roll Along, Dylan Mulvaney’s The Least Problematic Woman in the World). Starring in the musical’s Broadway premiere are Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen) in his Broadway debut as Dougal, and Broadway leading lady Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale, King Kong) as Robin, who reprise their roles from the show’s acclaimed run at American Repertory Theater this summer.

Read the reviews for the A.R.T. run here.

An original new musical comedy about timing, connections, and unexpected detours. Meet Dougal, an impossibly upbeat Brit who has just landed in New York City for the first time to attend the wedding of the father he’s never met. Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to run—including picking up the groom’s estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances.