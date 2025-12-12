Video: Chloe Tucker Caine Releases 'Fly High' Single

Center Stage Records has released “Fly High” – the new single from Chloe Tucker Caine of the Netflix show “Owning Manhattan” – in digital and streaming formats. Watch the video here!

Featuring music and lyrics by Michael Mott, the song is performed by Caine on the second season of “Owning Manhattan.” The track was produced by Michael Mott, Kim Scharnberg, and Michael Ferrara, with Michael Mott and Chloe Tucker Caine serving as executive producers.

Chloe Tucker Caine comments: “When I was asked to come in for the Broadway audition on ‘Owning Manhattan,’ I knew I wanted to sing something that I connected to on a personal level. Michael Ferrara, my incredible music director who you see playing with me in the scene, recommended I take a listen to Michael Mott’s ‘Fly High.’ The second I heard it, I knew this was the song! I am so thrilled that the reaction to the show, and to this song on the finale episode, has hit such a chord with viewers. I’ve gotten messages from people all over the world about how it touched them so deeply, with so many asking for the full version. I am thrilled we are able to make this happen for them!”

Chloe Tucker CAINE is best known to a global audience as the breakout star of Netflix’s hit reality series “Owning Manhattan,” which recently premiered its second season. Her dynamic presence, vocal talent, and unfiltered authenticity quickly made her one of the series’ most talked-about cast members, earning her recognition from Netflix as a “Reality Star on the Rise.” As part of the elite SERHANT. brokerage, Chloe brings her signature creativity and theatrical flair to the world of luxury real estate.