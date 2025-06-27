Video: Celebrating Pride with Alyssa Edwards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! We are closing out Pride with a bang! The one and only Alyssa Edwards is here! She is coming to Englewood, NJ for Bergen PAC’s Pride Event that is going to be a party.

One of the All-Star Drag Race Queen superstars has been touring the country telling stories, serving looks, and performing to the Gods! She tells us how important Pride is this year, what she hopes to spread this year, and how her story shaped her. How about closing out Pride with Alyssa at Bergen PAC in Englewood, NJ! She tells us all about her show, her story, and why Pride in NJ is going to be a MOMENT! Tickets now on sale.

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!

