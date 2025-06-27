Video: Caesar Samayoa Spills All on JUST IN TIME

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Episode #133 of Survival Jobs: A Podcast is out now, featuring the charismatic and versatile Caesar Samayoa—currently lighting up the stage eight times a week in Broadway’s immersive hit Just in Time at New York’s Circle in the Square Theatre. In this engaging conversation with hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo recorded live at the WelcomeToTimesSquare.com Studios in New York City , Caesar traces how he came to portray multiple real‑life figures in this lively musical about Bobby Darin’s life. He also explores why Just in Time—directed by the visionary Alex Timbers, marking their fourth collaboration—resonates so strongly with both critics and audiences, touching on its immersive cabaret‑style staging and emotional authenticity.

Caesar delves into the dynamic energy that Alex Timbers brings to the creative process, recounting the most valuable piece of advice he’s received from the Tony‑award winning director. He also reflects on how performing multiple roles—including real historical figures—keeps the show fresh every night. The conversation takes a fun turn as he spills the “Groff tea,” revealing what it’s like working alongside Tony winner Jonathan Groff, including how much spray ends up on him during live performances!

Finally, Caesar comments on this season’s groundbreaking Tony Awards—the highest grossing viewership since 2019—and the milestone moment of having two Latin‑focused shows featured. He offers thoughtful insights on how the Broadway community can build on this progress to champion more inclusive and representative productions.Tickets for Just in Time are available at the Circle in the Square Theatre box office or online here.

Jason and Samantha open the episode with a mic check, reflecting on some of their favorite moments from the 2025 Tony Awards, including earth-shattering performances by Audra McDonald, Nicole Scherzinger, and the vibrant cast of The Buena Vista Social Club, among others!

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on Broadway Podcast Network as well as popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible etc. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!

