Video: Broadway Cast Visits First High School Production of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

“We all started doing theatre because it feels like magic,” said Jane Bruce, who plays Delphi Diggory in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway. The cast recently visited Hoboken High School to check out the very first production of the High School Edition, which is now available to students around the world.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the school was selected to host the production after an extensive search by the play’s license holders, highlighting the strength of its exceptional theater program.

High school students took on adult roles while middle schoolers were cast in other leading parts. The creation of props and sets involves students from grades six through twelve.

Go inside the special day in this video!