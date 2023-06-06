Video: Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT

Broadway dance captain Ashley Elizabeth Hale teaching Ben choreography from "Baby, Let's Get Good".

By: Jun. 06, 2023

Dance Captain Dance Attack
Ben is back with Dance Captain Dance Attack! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players. Click here to learn all about what Dance Capatins do and here to watch previous episodes!

Watch as Ben heats it up with Casey Nicholaw's Tony-nominated choreography from Some Like It Hot with the help of Dance Captain Ashley Elizabeth Hale. Can you keep up?





Video: Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT

Ever wonder how Casey Nicholaw made tap magic happen in the 13-time Tony nominated Some Like It Hot? Now you can check it out from behind the scenes! In the below video, watch 'Tip Tap Trouble' from three different perspectives.

Video: Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award

In this video, watch as Tony nominee Christian chats more about his Some Like It Hot costars, why this musical has audiences dancing out of the theatre, and so much more.

Video: J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season

In this video, watch as Tony nominee J. Harrison Ghee chats more about bringing this iconic story to Broadway, why this role was so important to them, and so much more.

Video: The Company of SOME LIKE IT HOT and Darlene Love Pay Tribute To Tina Turner At Sardi's

This afternoon at the iconic theatre district’s Sardi’s, the Tony nominated songwriting team of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman were honored with original portraits as they join the legendary walls full of their esteemed peers. Before revealing their new caricatures, Shaiman brought Darlene Love and Annie Golden to the piano with him. He paused the ceremony to acknowledge the passing of the Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner. Taking a moment to honor all she has contributed to music, he began to play “River Deep, Mountain High” with Darlene and Annie on vocals. Soon the whole room joined in the sing-along to honor her memory. See the video!

