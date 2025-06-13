Video: Behind the Scenes of BRING IT ON at The Muny

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Muny has shared a new look behind the scenes of Bring It On: The Musical! Brace yourself for the ultimate cheer showdown with The Muny's first production of the summer! Their upcoming season will also include Frozen, Evita, Come From Away, and more. Watch the video!

Joining Holmes as Randall in the production will be Jonalyn Saxer (Campbell), Bryce Williams (Randall), Taylor Sage Evans (Eva), Katy Geraghty (Bridget), Ayla Ciccone-Burton (Nautica), Aj Paramo (La Cienega), Katie Riedel (Skylar), Regine Sophia (Kylar), Sean Harrison Jones (Steven), Kevin Trinio Perdido (Twig) and Brandon O'Neal Bomer (Cameron), and Ava Noble (standby for Campbell and Eva).

Also rounding out the cast are Brady Adkins, Fernando Beltran, Elena de la Mora, Payton Ryleigh Derr, Halima Dodo , Megan Elyse Fulmer, Dylan Gessner, Jacob Guzman, Hunter Henderson, Rylee Hornsby, Jacob Horton-Agee , Kaitlyn Kaylor, Justin Martin, Bailey “Bailrok” Muñoz, Max Newman, Natalia Nieves-Melchor, Esosa Oviasu , Matt Rivera, Bex Robinson, Isaiah Rodriguez, Khalil Rogers, Ava Rose, Gordon Semeatu , Sarah Smith, John John Tarrayo and Jake Van Cleve.

The company will be joined by the Muny Teens Youth Ensemble.

The creative team for Bring It On: The Musical is led by Denis Jones (director), Jennifer Weber (choreographer), Ryan Martin O'Connor (cheer consultant/choreographer) and Anne Shuttlesworth (music director/conductor).

The design and Production Team also includes Esosa Oviasu (associate choreographer); Brady Adkins (associate cheer choreographer); Ann Beyersdorfer (scenic designer); Tristan Raines (Costume Designer); Jason Lyons (lighting designer); John Shivers and David Patridge (co-sound designers); Caite Hevner (video designer); Ashley Rae Callahan (wig designer); and The Telsey Office/Lindsay Levine, CSA (casting).

The Telsey Office is the official casting partner of The Muny.