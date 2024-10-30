The Muny To Present DEAR EVAN HANSEN, COME FROM AWAY, FROZEN, And More In 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 107th season at The Muny in St. Louis has been announced!

The latest season will include four musicals that have never been produced onstage in Forest Park, two shows that haven't been seen at The Muny in decades and a returning jukebox favorite.

The seven productions were revealed Wednesday afternoon at an invitation-only event in The Muny's Emerson Studio that also was livestreamed for viewers around the world.

“After our epic journey together last summer, it's a joy to share this bold, thrilling lineup for 2025,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “Our commitment to our audience and our community is to give them another season they'll never forget, so here we go.”

Get full details here:

Bring It On: The Musical

Monday, June 16-Sunday, June 22

Experience the exhilarating clash of competitive cheerleading, high school rivalries and teen romance. Campbell is a cheer team captain, but an unexpected twist uproots her senior year, sending her to a new school with no cheer squad. Undeterred, she teams with her new school's dance crew to form a powerhouse squad for the national championships. Inspired by the hit film franchise, Bring It On: The Musical is a high-flying journey through the tangled web of friendship, jealousy, betrayal and forgiveness. This bitingly relevant musical has a fresh story by a creative team that includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt and Jeff Whitty. A Muny premiere

Come From Away

Thursday, June 26-Wednesday, July 2

When the world stopped on 9/11, kindness soared in an isolated Canadian town. In Come From Away, a breathtaking musical based on a remarkable true story, 38 commercial flights from around the globe are diverted for days to tiny Gander, Newfoundland.

Unfazed by the arrival of nearly 7,000 surprise guests, the residents provide light in a dark time, welcoming the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and hope. A Muny premiere

Disney's Frozen

Sunday, July 6-Monday, July 14

It's here! For the first time, The Muny presents the Disney phenomenon that has taken the world by storm. In the kingdom of Arendelle, sisters Anna and Elsa grow increasingly distant. When Elsa becomes queen and her hidden powers spiral out of control, she flees, plunging the kingdom into an eternal winter. Determined to bring Elsa home to the castle, Anna embarks on an epic adventure with friends. Full of magic and humor, Disney's Frozen features beloved songs from the Oscar-winning film, along with a dozen new songs written for the stage. It's a powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance and the meaning of true love. Disney's Frozen is proudly presented by Edward Jones. A Muny premiere

Evita

Friday, July 18-Thursday, July 24

Set to a powerful pop-rock score, Evita charts Eva Perón's meteoric rise to political “sainthood.” The celebrated musical unfolds against a backdrop of political strife in Argentina from 1934 to 1952, following Eva's journey from ambitious actor to first lady before her untimely death at age 33. Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's masterpiece was last seen on the Muny stage in 2001 and includes the beloved songs “Don't Cry for Me Argentina,” “Oh What a Circus,” “Buenos Aires” and “Another Suitcase in Another Hall.” Past Muny productions: 1985, 1989, 1996, 2001

Dear Evan Hansen

Monday, July 28-Sunday, Aug. 3

Evan Hansen, a teenager with a severe anxiety disorder, has always felt invisible. But when a sudden death shocks the community and thrusts him into the center of a rapidly evolving controversy, Evan is given the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to be somebody else. Dear Evan Hansen — winner of the Tony and Olivier awards for best musical — is a profoundly contemporary coming-of-age story about the fragility of life and the need for human connection. A Muny and Midwest regional premiere

La Cage aux Folles

Friday, Aug. 8-Thursday, Aug. 14

The Muny presents La Cage aux Folles, Harvey Fierstein and Jerry Herman's hilarious romp about complicated family dynamics, for the first time in nearly four decades. After 20 years together, things turn rocky for Georges and Albin when their son becomes engaged to the daughter of a politician. Adding to the tension is the couple's drag nightclub in Saint-Tropez, where Albin stars as “Zaza.” This musical theatre triumph, which inspired the 1996 film The Birdcage, features memorable tunes such as “I Am What I Am,” “The Best of Times” and “A Little More Mascara.” La Cage aux Folles is proudly presented by the Staenberg Family Foundation. Past Muny production: 1986

Jersey Boys

Monday, Aug. 18-Sunday, Aug. 24

Jersey Boys tells the inspiring story of four blue-collar kids who became pop-music legends. This global sensation explores the journey of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, uncovering the secrets behind their 40-year friendship as they rise from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of superstardom. Featuring chart-topping hits such as “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn” and “My Eyes Adored You,” Jersey Boys is a heartfelt celebration of the bonds of brotherhood, the pursuit of dreams and the price of fame. Jersey Boys is proudly presented by Commerce Bank and Commerce Trust Co. Past Muny production: 2018

“Audience members will experience a broad range of exciting stories — new and old — on our stage in Season 107,” said Muny President & CEO Kwofe Coleman. “Nothing unites the St. Louis community like a magical evening under the stars at The Muny. I'm excited about the shared memories we will make as part of this must-see 2025 season.”

Current Muny season ticket holders will receive details soon about how to start the subscriber renewal process. New season tickets go on sale March 10, and single-performance tickets go on sale May 20.

Gift cards in any amount are available now at muny.org or at the Muny Box Office in Forest Park.

To learn more about audition dates for Season 107, visit muny.org/auditions. Registration details and specific requirements will be available starting Dec. 9. For audition-related inquiries, email casting@muny.org.

About The Muny

Now entering its 107th season in St. Louis, The Muny is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation's oldest and largest outdoor musical theatre, The Muny welcomes more than 300,000 patrons each summer for seven world-class productions under the stars. For more information, visit muny.org.