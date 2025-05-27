Video: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Performs NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch a video of the cast of Buena Vista Social Club performing a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR. Introduced by Marco Ramirez, cast members Wesley Wray, Da'Von Moody, Isa Antonetti, and Mel Semé performed "El Cuarto de Tula," "La Negra Tomasa," "Lágrimas Negras," and "Candela." The band featured Marco Paguia, Renesito Avich, David Oquendo, Leonardo Reyna, Maxilmilien Darché, Hery Paz, Eddie "Arnoldito" Venegas, Gustavo "Chacho" Schart, Román Diaz, and Javier Díaz.

The production was recently nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Buena Vista Social Club has also been awarded a 2025 Special Tony Award for the musicians who make up the band.

With a book by Marco Ramirez, director Saheem Ali leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. Buena Vista Social Club features the soul-stirring music of Cuba’s golden age, choreography by Patricia Delgado and Tony Award winner Justin Peck.

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.