Video: BAD CINDERELLA's Linedy Genao Gets Red Carpet Surprise

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast treated the star to a video from her favorite theatre teacher growing up.

Apr. 03, 2023  

Bad Cinderella star Linedy Genao got a sweet surprise on the show's opening night red carpet. BPN's The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast treated the star to a video from her favorite theatre teacher growing up. She also opened up about acts of kindness during the Bad Cinderella rehearsal process, working with Andrew Lloyd Webber and more.

Throughout the coming season, listeners will have the opportunity to hear from a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway. These guests will share their personal stories and insights on how kindness and empathy have impacted their lives and careers. Every episode also ends with a tangible kindness tip for listeners to incorporate into their life.

Led by actor and creator Robert Peterpaul, The Art of Kindness podcast has been ranking in the top 5% of podcasts globally since premiering in 2021. Since then, guests like superstar Meghan Trainor, Sweet Magnolia's star JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Tony-nominee Ethan Slater (Wicked movie) have been coming to the table for thought-provoking conversations.

