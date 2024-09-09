Video: Audra McDonald & GYPSY Orchestra Reopen the Majestic Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Audra McDonald and the Gypsy orchestra have reopened the Majestic Theatre! Get a first listen to the overture from the upcoming revival below!

In spring of 2023, the Majestic Theatre said goodbye to its longest tenant- The Phantom of the Opera. The theatre has been closed for renovations since Phantom's closing. In the new video, you can get a first look at the renovated theatre!

Six-time Tony Award winner will return to Broadway this fall, taking on what is widely regarded as the greatest role in musical theatre, “Rose” in GYPSY.

This upcoming revival will be directed by the legendary five-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe. GYPSY features a book by Tony Award Winner , music by Tony and Academy Award Winner , and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner .

The choreography will be by four-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown. While there is speculation about who will be starring alongisde McDonald, no further casting has been revealed.

Performances will begin Thursday, November 21, 2024, at Broadway’s newly renovated Majestic Theatre and will open on Thursday, December 19, 2024. The last show to play the Majestic Theatre was The Phantom of the Opera, which concluded its 35 year-run on April 16, 2023.