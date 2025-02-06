Video: Ariana Grande Talks WICKED and More With Billie Eilish

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Billie Eilish recently interviewed Ariana Grande after a screening of Wicked in Hollywood on Tuesday night. The pair spent the beginning of the interview mutually fangirling over one another, with Grande saying that Eilish was her dream person to do the interview, but she didn't think she would agree to it.

“I love this girl so much and I love this movie so much and I love you," Eilish gushed, before revealing that her YouTube channel is the same one that she had before she was famous and she used to use it to comment lovingly on videos of Grande.

"I didn’t realize that they were still up, but there’s many things where I commented like, ‘God, I just love Ariana so much,'" she confessed.

The pair then went on to talk about Wicked, Grande's audition process, and if she will do more film acting in the future.

“I would love that. But I’m thankful because I feel like I have so many beautiful artistic outlets,” she said. “We are so lucky to be able to do so many artistic things. You know, we wear many hats, and we’re so lucky to be able to do that."

Watch the full interview below!