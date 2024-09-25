Video: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, & More Celebrate the Story of WICKED in New Featurette

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new featurette has been released, offering a deeper look into the themes and magic that are featured in the long-awaited adaptation. The video offers new behind-the-scenes footage from the film, including scenes with Elphaba (both young and old), Madame Morrible, Glinda, and more.

"There's a lot of people who love Wicked," Jonathan Bailey, who plays Fiyero, reminds us in the video. "There's a lot of people who need Wicked."

"It really resonates with me because it lands on the idea that possibilities in any person are endless," says Cynthia Erivo.

Ariana Grande shares. "As a fan, as a person who has loved this for 20 years, I know that this fights for truth and the complexities of being misunderstood." Watch the video now!

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!