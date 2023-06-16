Video: Andy Karl, Tanisha Spring, And More Sing GROUNDHOG DAY Back To Life At The Sitzprobe

The Old Vic has revealed a peek inside rehearsal for the award-winning musical, Groundhog Day, which is making its triumphant to London following its world premiere in 2016. Go inside the sitzprobe as the cast and orchestra bring Tim Minchin's score back to life!

The original production's lead, Andy Karl, return as Phil Connors, the weatherman who is forced to relive the same day over and over again. Taking on the role of reporter Rita Hanson is Tanisha Spring, whose credits include Moulin Rouge! and The Prince of Egypt.

Joining them are Jasmin Colangelo (swing/puppetry captain), Kelly Ewins-Prouse (swing/dance captain), Kamilla Fernandes (ensemble (Debbie), Aimée Fisher (ensemble (Joelle), Zack Guest (swing), Nick Hayes (ensemble (Ralph), Jacqueline Hughes (ensemble (Piano Teacher), Ashlee Irish (ensemble (Larry), Chris Jenkins (ensemble (Gus), Andrew Langtree (ensemble (Ned Ryerson), Billy Nevers (ensemble (Fred), Eve Norris (ensemble (Nancy), Mark Pearce (ensemble (Sheriff), Ben Redfern (ensemble (Buster), Tanisha Spring (Rita Hanson), Durone Stokes (ensemble (Deputy), Alex Stoll (ensemble (Billy), Jez Unwin (ensemble (Jenson), Annie Wensak (ensemble (Mrs Lancaster), and Matthew Whennell-Clark (swing/assistant dance captain).

The show includes choreography by Lizzi Gee, set and costume by Rob Howell, orchestration, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker, illusions by Paul Kieve, video and animation by Andrzej Goulding and additional movement by Finn Caldwell. Casting is by Will Burton, musical direction by Alan Berry, voice by Charlie Hughes-D'Aeth, and dialect by Penny Dyer.

The associate directors are Paul Warwick Griffin and Nik Ashton, and the assistant director is Natalie Gilhome, with associate choreography by Helen Siveter, associate set by Bec Chippendale and Megan Rouse, costume supervision by Zoë Thomas-Webb, hair, wigs and make-up by Campbell Young Associates, and prop supervision by Marcus Hall Props. The assistant musical supervisor is Jack Hopkins, with associate lighting by Chris Hirst and associate sound by Jay Jones.

Groundhog Day is running at The Old Vic to 12 August.