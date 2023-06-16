Video: Andy Karl, Tanisha Spring, And More Sing GROUNDHOG DAY Back To Life At The Sitzprobe

The original production's lead, Andy Karl, return as Phil Connors, the weatherman who is forced to relive the same day over and over again.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 1 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production
BroadwayWorld's 5th Annual Phonys! 2023 Tony Categories We Wish Existed Photo 3 BroadwayWorld's 5th Annual Phonys! 2023 Tony Categories We Wish Existed
How/When/Where to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards and Other Questions Answered! Photo 4 How/When/Where to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards and Other Questions Answered!

The Old Vic has revealed a peek inside rehearsal for the award-winning musical, Groundhog Day, which is making its triumphant to London following its world premiere in 2016. Go inside the sitzprobe as the cast and orchestra bring Tim Minchin's score back to life!

The original production's lead, Andy Karl, return as Phil Connors, the weatherman who is forced to relive the same day over and over again. Taking on the role of reporter Rita Hanson is Tanisha Spring, whose credits include Moulin Rouge! and The Prince of Egypt.

Joining them are Jasmin Colangelo (swing/puppetry captain), Kelly Ewins-Prouse (swing/dance captain), Kamilla Fernandes (ensemble (Debbie), Aimée Fisher (ensemble (Joelle), Zack Guest (swing), Nick Hayes (ensemble (Ralph), Jacqueline Hughes (ensemble (Piano Teacher), Ashlee Irish (ensemble (Larry), Chris Jenkins (ensemble (Gus), Andrew Langtree (ensemble (Ned Ryerson), Billy Nevers (ensemble (Fred), Eve Norris (ensemble (Nancy), Mark Pearce (ensemble (Sheriff), Ben Redfern (ensemble (Buster), Tanisha Spring (Rita Hanson), Durone Stokes (ensemble (Deputy), Alex Stoll (ensemble (Billy), Jez Unwin (ensemble (Jenson), Annie Wensak (ensemble (Mrs Lancaster), and Matthew Whennell-Clark (swing/assistant dance captain).

The show includes choreography by Lizzi Gee, set and costume by Rob Howell, orchestration, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker, illusions by Paul Kieve, video and animation by Andrzej Goulding and additional movement by Finn Caldwell. Casting is by Will Burton, musical direction by Alan Berry, voice by Charlie Hughes-D'Aeth, and dialect by Penny Dyer.

The associate directors are Paul Warwick Griffin and Nik Ashton, and the assistant director is Natalie Gilhome, with associate choreography by Helen Siveter, associate set by Bec Chippendale and Megan Rouse, costume supervision by Zoë Thomas-Webb, hair, wigs and make-up by Campbell Young Associates, and prop supervision by Marcus Hall Props. The assistant musical supervisor is Jack Hopkins, with associate lighting by Chris Hirst and associate sound by Jay Jones.

Groundhog Day is running at The Old Vic to 12 August.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tim Minchin (@timminchin)





RELATED STORIES

1
Tony Winner Bryan Carter Presents JAZZ AT PRIDE At Dizzys Club, June 19-20 Photo
Tony Winner Bryan Carter Presents JAZZ AT PRIDE At Dizzy's Club, June 19-20

Bryan Carter presents Jazz at Pride at Dizzy's Club, June 19-20. Bryan, a recent Tony Award winner for the orchestrations of Some Like It Hot on Broadway will host a celebration along with Broadway powerhouse Tituss Burgess and Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee, as they share their music, their stories, and the creative and essential impact of intentional community building.

2
Performers Set for BROADWAY CELEBRATES JUNETEENTH Photo
Performers Set for BROADWAY CELEBRATES JUNETEENTH

The Broadway League’s Black to Broadway Initiative has revealed the performers for this year’s Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert taking place on Sunday, June 18th from 11:00am – 12:30pm (rain or shine).

3
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mags Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Check out this week's top Stage Mags including Predictor, The Game's Afoot, and more. Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

4
HERE LIES LOVE to Offer $35 Tickets Through Lottery and Rush Policies Photo
HERE LIES LOVE to Offer $35 Tickets Through Lottery and Rush Policies

Here Lies Love on Broadway is launching lottery and rush policies! Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Lorna Courtney, Crystal Lucas-Perry, NaTasha Yvette Williams & More Set for BROADWAY CELEBRATES JUNETEENTHLorna Courtney, Crystal Lucas-Perry, NaTasha Yvette Williams & More Set for BROADWAY CELEBRATES JUNETEENTH
Photos: First Look at Constantine Maroulis, Joe Pantoliano & More in ROCK & ROLL MANPhotos: First Look at Constantine Maroulis, Joe Pantoliano & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
HERE LIES LOVE to Offer $35 Tickets Through Lottery and Rush PoliciesHERE LIES LOVE to Offer $35 Tickets Through Lottery and Rush Policies
Listen: 'Epiphany' From the Upcoming Cast Recording of SWEENEY TODDListen: 'Epiphany' From the Upcoming Cast Recording of SWEENEY TODD

Videos

Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE

Recommended For You