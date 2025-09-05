Video: Amy Weaver Has a Song to Sing on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Here we go again! On this special BroadwayWorld exclusive edition of The Roundtable, we welcome Amy Weaver as she takes center stage making her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia! From the sun-kissed shores of St. Petersburg, Florida—where she grew up surrounded by mermaids and magic—to the dazzling lights of Broadway, Amy’s journey is as joyful and colorful as the ABBA classics she now gets to perform every night.

In our chat, Amy shares the highs and hilarity of tour life, the thrill of stepping into a Broadway theatre for the first time, and how her Florida roots shaped the artist she is today. With humor, heart, and a touch of disco sparkle, she takes us behind the scenes of this beloved musical and proves that dreams really do come true—one “Dancing Queen” moment at a time!

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!