Video: Alyssa Milano Is the Merry Murderess of the Moment

Welcome to another Edition of “The Roundtable” on BroadwayWorld. This week we welcome Alyssa Milano to tell us all about her journey to Chicago!

I do not know about you, but I feel like I grew up with Alyssa Milano! Being a Jersey boy, I related to the characters I saw on “Who’s The Boss!” They lived on my TV screen for years of reruns. We also loved her stint in “Charmed!” Who does not love a witch moment, especially in October! She has done it all! What else could there be left for her to do?

Well, how about being Roxie in Chicago on Broadway! That is right! You heard it here! Alyssa is on the boards, eight shows a week, in the long running classic Chicago! We sat down with her to hear all about it! What made her do this? How has it been? What is next? Find out on this week’s Roundtable!

About The Roundtable:

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on Broadway World every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!