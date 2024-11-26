Video: Allison Russell Performs 'Living It Up' as Persephone in HADESTOWN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy Award winner Allison Russell has joined the cast of Hadestown as ‘Persephone.’ Known for her critically acclaimed americana and roots albums “Outside Child” and “The Returner,” Russell is making Broadway debut in the production. Watch her perform 'Living It Up' here!

Hadestown currently stars Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Stephanie Mills as Hermes, Phillip Boykin as Hades, Maia Reficco as Eurydice, and Yola as Persephone. They are joined by Belen Moyano, Jessie Shelton, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Sojourner Brown, KC Dela Cruz, Timothy H. Lee, and Alex Puette. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Yael “YaYa” Reich, Eddie Noel Rodriguez, and Tanner Ray Wilson.



Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.



Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.



Hadestown is now playing its long-awaited West End premiere at the Lyric Theatre, returning to London, six years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre, and the North American tour has just completed a 3-year run. Productions in Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam will open in Spring 2025.