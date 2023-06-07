Video: Alicia Keys Teases New Musical HELL'S KITCHEN on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Hell's Kitchen will premiere at the Public Theatre this fall.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

During an appearance on Good Morning America this morning, Alicia Keys teased her upcoming musical, Hell's Kitchen, which is set to premiere at The Public Theatre this fall.

"It's the experience of growing up in New York City, really chasing a dream, trying to find who you are, discovering your identity, and really following your heart, ultimately," Keys shared. "It is incredible. I've been developing it for over 11 years. It takes so long to get to this perfect place. We have the most amazing team around this project."

Keys went on to praise the production's creative team, Pulitzer Prize-finalist playwright Kristoffer Diaz, choreographer Camille A. Brown and director Michael Greif. HELL’S KITCHEN is an unforgettable new show featuring both newly created music and the soulful, iconic songs of New York’s own Alicia Keys.

In a cramped apartment hanging off the side of Times Square, 17-year-old Ali is desperate to get her piece of the New York dream. Ali’s mother is just as determined to protect her daughter from the same mistakes she made.

When Ali falls for a talented young drummer, both mother and daughter must face hard truths about race, defiance, and growing up. Ali feels trapped, until the sound of a neighbor playing piano opens the door to an unexpected friendship and a radically different future.

The cast of HELL’S KITCHEN includes Shoshana Bean (Jersey), Chad Carstarphen (Ray/Ensemble), Reid Clarke (Ensemble), Chloe Davis (Ensemble), Nico DeJesus (Ensemble), Brandon Victor Dixon (Davis), and more. Find out how to get tickets here.

Photo credit: ABC/Heidi Gutman

Watch the interview here:






