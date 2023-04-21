Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SCHMIGADOON!
Click Here for More on SCHMIGADOON!

Video: Aaron Tveit Talks Returning to MOULIN ROUGE! & SCHMIGADOON! on THE VIEW

New episodes of Schmigadoon! stream Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Aaron Tveit sat down with the ladies of The View to discuss his recent returns to Moulin Rouge! on Broadway and Schmigadoon! on Apple TV+.

During the interview, Tveit discussed how starring in Moulin Rouge! since its beginning changed his life.

"I think as time goes on, I've realized how much that show has changed me and how much I've changed but it was really fascinating to come back to a part like that where every time you get to do it, you're bringing aspects of yourself all the time. I had all these little blocks of time where I was different so the show became different, people became different. Its just a very unique experience. I've not really had that with another role that I've played before," Tveit shared.

Tveit won a Tony Award for originating the role of Christian in the hit musical. After departing the production in 2022, he recently returned for a brief 12-week engagement in January. He has performed over 500 performances in the role.

Tveit also dished on his return for season two of Schmigadoon! Set in Schmicago, he played a mash-up of characters from Pippin, Godspell, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Hair.

Schmigadoon! also stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Alan Cumming, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski, and more.

Watch the interview here:








Related Stories
Video: SCHMIGADOON! References JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Sneak Peek Photo
Video: SCHMIGADOON! References JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Sneak Peek
A video clip from the penultimate episode of Schmigadoon! has been released. The clip features a first look at a new musical number from the upcoming episode inspired by music from Jesus Christ Superstar. Watch Tituss Burgess, Keegan-Michael Key, Cecily Strong, Patrick Page, Dove Cameron, Aaron Tveit, and more in action in the new episode!
Video: Chenoweth & Cumming Perform Good Enough to Eat in SCHMIGADOON! Photo
Video: Chenoweth & Cumming Perform 'Good Enough to Eat' in SCHMIGADOON!
In the latest episode of Schmigadoon, Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming joined forces for a big musical number, continuing to channel their Sweeney Todd-inspired characters. The performance also features references to Annie, Bye Bye Birdie, and more. Watch the video of the performance now!
Video: Tituss Burgess Sings in SCHMIGADOON! Sneak Peek Photo
Video: Tituss Burgess Sings in SCHMIGADOON! Sneak Peek
Watch a sneak peek video from the fourth episode of season two of Schmigadoon! In the sneak peek, Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) realize they are still stuck in Schmicago after trying to escape. The are joined by the show's narrator, played by Tituss Burgess, who serenades them with a song.
NYC Restaurants Celebrating SCHMIGADOON! With Free Treats Photo
NYC Restaurants Celebrating SCHMIGADOON! With Free Treats
In celebration of “Schmigadoon!” Season 2, now streaming on Apple TV+, Apple TV+ has partnered with local sweet spots to give out free “Schmigadoon”-inspired treats! Locations include Black Tap, The Drama Book Shop, Lady M Confections, Schmackary’s, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major


RAYE Recruits Coi Leray for 'Flip A Switch.' RemixRAYE Recruits Coi Leray for 'Flip A Switch.' Remix
April 21, 2023

Co-produced by RAYE alongside Mike Sabath (Lizzo, Little Mix, Selena Gomez) and Di Genius (Beyonce, Drake, Burna Boy), the rousing remix finds the powerhouses combining forces for a dynamic must-hear collaboration.
Björk to Release 'the fossora remixes' Record Store Day 12” Double SingleBjörk to Release 'the fossora remixes' Record Store Day 12” Double Single
April 21, 2023

For Record Store Day 2023, Björk will release a double A-side 12” of her recent remixes by Sega Bodega (feat. Shygirl) and sideproject. ‘ovule ft. Shygirl (Sega Bodega remix)’ emphasises the track’s majestic percussive elements. Björk also collaborated with sideproject when producing some of the beats on ‘fossora.’
Sugarhill Ddot Releases Bold New Single 'Let Ha Go'Sugarhill Ddot Releases Bold New Single 'Let Ha Go'
April 21, 2023

Boasting boundless energy and rapid-fire lyrics, the melodic concoction showcases the young MC's unfiltered approach and undeniable suave charisma.'Let Ha Go' produced by MCVertt (known for Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock”) is accompanied by a striking video, which depicts the teenager's rise to stardom.
The Heavy Release Brand New Album 'AMEN'The Heavy Release Brand New Album 'AMEN'
April 21, 2023

AMEN was recorded at Rockfield Studios, produced with Tchad Blake (The Black Keys, U2) and engineered with Real World Studios’ Joe Jones. It writhes with seditious blues drama, soul and gospel passion, the crunch of prime hip-hop and garage punk’s visceral electricity. Watch the new music video now!
IAMX Releases New Song 'The X ID'IAMX Releases New Song 'The X ID'
April 21, 2023

The song is the first new lyrical material from the project since 2018’s Alive In New Light and builds on the grinding modular sounds of 2021’s Machinate. The first of two albums across the next year, the Fault Lines project explores the rifts and fractures of our lives, both psychologically and within the tangible world. Plus, tour dates!
share