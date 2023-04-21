Video: Aaron Tveit Talks Returning to MOULIN ROUGE! & SCHMIGADOON! on THE VIEW

Aaron Tveit sat down with the ladies of The View to discuss his recent returns to Moulin Rouge! on Broadway and Schmigadoon! on Apple TV+.

During the interview, Tveit discussed how starring in Moulin Rouge! since its beginning changed his life.

"I think as time goes on, I've realized how much that show has changed me and how much I've changed but it was really fascinating to come back to a part like that where every time you get to do it, you're bringing aspects of yourself all the time. I had all these little blocks of time where I was different so the show became different, people became different. Its just a very unique experience. I've not really had that with another role that I've played before," Tveit shared.

Tveit won a Tony Award for originating the role of Christian in the hit musical. After departing the production in 2022, he recently returned for a brief 12-week engagement in January. He has performed over 500 performances in the role.

Tveit also dished on his return for season two of Schmigadoon! Set in Schmicago, he played a mash-up of characters from Pippin, Godspell, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Hair.

Schmigadoon! also stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Alan Cumming, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski, and more.

Watch the interview here:



