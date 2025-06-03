Video: ALADDIN on Broadway Meets K-Pop With New Dance From Kooyoung Back

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



K-Pop star Kooyoung Back surprised Aladdin on Broadway star Don Darryl Rivera and Good Morning America host Juju Chang with a special improvised dance to a song from the hit musical. The dance was filmed during Rivera's trip to Korea to celebrate the musical's international casts.

In honor of AANHPI Heritage Month, Rivera took a "magic ride" to see other actors from Aladdin in Seoul and Tokyo, all while taking in each country's rich culture and history.

The Broadway production of Aladdin has set 17 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned 11 productions on four continents. Worldwide it has welcomed over 21 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway and in Tokyo, Madrid and Seoul.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart and Thomas Schumacher, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. The production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year and winning two Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for the indelible hit “A Whole New World.”