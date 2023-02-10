Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries

Veteran Broadway Actor Sal Mistretta Has Passed Away

Sal's many credits included five Broadway shows, Something's Afoot, On The Twentieth Century, Evita, Welcome to the Club, and Cabaret.

Feb. 10, 2023  

Veteran Broadway Actor Sal Mistretta Has Passed Away

Broadway's Sal Mistretta, an actor whose career spanned six decades, passed away on January 26, 2023. Sal died at his home in Palm Springs, California which he shared with his husband of 46 years, Jeff Jelineo, after a long fight with pancreatic cancer.

Born in Brooklyn, NY on January 9, 1945 and educated at Hicksville High School on Long Island, he earned two Theatre Arts Degrees from Ithaca College, NY.

Sal's many credits included five Broadway shows, Something's Afoot, On The Twentieth Century, Evita, Welcome to the Club, Cabaret and four First National Tours, Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Evita, Cats, Cabaret.

Sal also appeared in major regional productions, as well as Off-Broadway, summer stock, night clubs acts, film and network television. He leaves behind a loving family, friends, colleagues and students around the world.

The Sal Mistretta Musical Theatre University Scholarship Fund has been established in his honor to assist high school students seeking a career in show business. Tax deductible donations are welcomed: www.psusdfoundation.net/donate (Add "Sal Mistretta" in the notes). A more detailed obituary is on Sal's Facebook page. A memorial tribute in Palm Springs, CA is in the early stages of planning.

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Burt Bacharach Passes Away at 94 Photo
Burt Bacharach Passes Away at 94
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Burt Bacharach has passed away at 94. Bacharach was the award-winning composer of the hit musical Promises, Promises. He also contributed to The Boy From Oz, The Look of Love, and What's It All About? Bacharach Reimagined.
Tony Winning Set Designer Eugene Lee Passes Away Photo
Tony Winning Set Designer Eugene Lee Passes Away
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Tony Winner Eugene Lee has passed away. Lee won the Tony Award for Best Set Design in 2004 for Wicked. He was also nominated for a Tony Award for Ragtime. He also served as scenic designer for the original productions of Merrily We Roll Along, Sweeney Todd, and Seussical. 
Tony Nominee Charles Kimbrough Passes Away at 86 Photo
Tony Nominee Charles Kimbrough Passes Away at 86
According to various sources, Tony-nominated actor Charles Kimbrough passed away in Culver City, California on January 11th at the age of 86. 
Melinda Dillon, Original Honey in WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Passes Away at 83 Photo
Melinda Dillon, Original Honey in WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Passes Away at 83
Melinda Dillion, known for countless screen and stage roles, including her Tony Award nominated performance as Honey in the original production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? passed away on Monday, January 9, at the age of 83. 

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Ian McKellen Talks Pantomime, Shakespeare, and More on CNNVideo: Ian McKellen Talks Pantomime, Shakespeare, and More on CNN
February 10, 2023

Ian McKellen chatted with Christiane Amanpour on CNN yesterday, where he discussed playing Mother Goose in a pantomime, his Shakespeare experience, and more.
Olivier Award-Winning LIFE OF PI Star Hiran Abeysekera And More To Lead Broadway Transfer; Full Cast AnnouncedOlivier Award-Winning LIFE OF PI Star Hiran Abeysekera And More To Lead Broadway Transfer; Full Cast Announced
February 10, 2023

Lolita Chakrabarti's dazzling stage adaption of Yann Martel's best-selling novel LIFE OF PI will premiere at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street) with three Olivier Award-winning performers making their Broadway debuts.
VIDEO: Lea Michele Talks Returning to Broadway in FUNNY GIRL on THE DAILY SHOWVIDEO: Lea Michele Talks Returning to Broadway in FUNNY GIRL on THE DAILY SHOW
February 10, 2023

Yesterday, Lea Michele appeared on The Daily Show to talk about Funny Girl and more! The actress and singer shared what it’s been like living her dream of playing Fanny Bryce, why she decided to return to Broadway after 15 years of acting in L.A., and how her life is different now as a wife and mother.
Listen: New Single 'I Know I Have A Heart (Because You Broke It)' Released From BAD CINDERELLAListen: New Single 'I Know I Have A Heart (Because You Broke It)' Released From BAD CINDERELLA
February 10, 2023

An all new single “I Know I Have A Heart (Because You Broke It)” has been released from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella. The song is performed by Linedy Genao, who plays the titular role on Broadway.
Wake Up With BWW 2/10: Read the Reviews For PICTURES FROM HOME, and More!Wake Up With BWW 2/10: Read the Reviews For PICTURES FROM HOME, and More!
February 10, 2023

Top stories include reviews for Pictures From Home which opened on Broadway last night, plus Mammia Mia! will launch a new tour this fall, and more!
share