Veteran Broadway Actor Sal Mistretta Has Passed Away

Broadway's Sal Mistretta, an actor whose career spanned six decades, passed away on January 26, 2023. Sal died at his home in Palm Springs, California which he shared with his husband of 46 years, Jeff Jelineo, after a long fight with pancreatic cancer.

Born in Brooklyn, NY on January 9, 1945 and educated at Hicksville High School on Long Island, he earned two Theatre Arts Degrees from Ithaca College, NY.

Sal's many credits included five Broadway shows, Something's Afoot, On The Twentieth Century, Evita, Welcome to the Club, Cabaret and four First National Tours, Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Evita, Cats, Cabaret.

Sal also appeared in major regional productions, as well as Off-Broadway, summer stock, night clubs acts, film and network television. He leaves behind a loving family, friends, colleagues and students around the world.

The Sal Mistretta Musical Theatre University Scholarship Fund has been established in his honor to assist high school students seeking a career in show business. Tax deductible donations are welcomed: www.psusdfoundation.net/donate (Add "Sal Mistretta" in the notes). A more detailed obituary is on Sal's Facebook page. A memorial tribute in Palm Springs, CA is in the early stages of planning.