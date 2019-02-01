Veronica Dunne Returns to CHICAGO on February 12th

Chicago announced today that actress Veronica Dunne will return to the Broadway production in the role of "Roxie Hart" beginning Tuesday, February 12. She will play a 6-week limited engagement at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.) through Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Veronica Dunne made her Broadway debut as "Roxie Hart" in Chicago in 2016. Veronica Dunne, actress of stage and screen is known for her starring role as Marisa in Disney's "K.C. Undercover" Veronica got her start on stage by starring in the Lythgoe Family Production of Cinderella with Broadway veterans Shoshana Bean and Jennifer Leigh Warren She went on to star in the world premiere of Joe Iconis' (NBC's "Smash", Be More Chill) new musical, The Black Suits." as well as productions of Cabaret, Little Shop of Horrors, Into The Woods, and Spring Awakening. She is thrilled to be returning to Chicago as the Youngest Roxie Heart in Broadway History"

Chicago currently stars Tony Award nominee Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, stage sensation Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Academy Award-winner Cuba Gooding Jr. as Billy Flynn (thru February 10th), Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicagofeatures set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Tickets for Chicago are available through Telecharge.com, by calling 212-239-6200, and in-person at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.; New York, NY) box office. Regular box office hours are 10 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday, and Noon to 7:00 pm Sunday.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You