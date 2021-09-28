Vapor Vespers to Make Live Debut At The Red Room At KGB Bar & Lit Club in October

Vapor Vespers, the edge- and button-pushing transcontinental collaboration between acclaimed NYC & Hudson Valley-based multi-instrumentalist Sal Cataldi (aka Spaghetti Eastern Music) and Alaskan playwright, actor and slam poet Mark Muro, will be staging their first-ever ever public performances in New York City and Kingston, NY in October. The first will take place October 20 at 8:30 pm at The Red Room of the KGB Bar and Lit Club at 85 East 4th Street in New York City (no cover, 2 drink minimum). This will be followed by a performance at the Greenkill, an art and performance space at 229 Greenkill Avenue in Kingston, NY. This event will be livestreamed at http://greenkill.substack.com

Drawing inspiration from music-powered spoken word icons like John Cooper Clarke, The Last Poets and Lord Buckley, Vapor Vespers unwrapped their saucy stew with One Act Sonix, their critically buzzed-about 2020 debut album on Bad Egg Records and two just-released singles, "Sex" and "You Changed." Vapor Vespers music can be found on Spotify and Bandcamp at http://vaporvespers.bandcamp.com

a sea of sound. It's an album with a mystical glow that will keep listeners enchanted."

Tracks from the album have been featured on more than 40 influential radio outlets globally including New York's WFMU, Radio Free Brooklyn, WVKR/Vassar U, Radio Woodstock, WGXC-FM, SOMA FM, SiriusXM, Radio Spiral, The Fresh Underground Podcast, Radio Spiral, Modul 303 and Radio Dark Tunnel (Germany), West Star Radio (UK), Krypton Radio (USA) and Brainvoyager (Netherlands).

Cataldi and Muro's partnership goes back to their teen years in Queens, New York. Here, in the heart of blue-collar New York City, they formed a lifetime friendship and creative bond over a steady diet of Mad Magazine, Sun Ra, Henry Miller, Captain Beefheart, Frank Zappa and the original spoken word recordings of the 50s and 60s from Caedmon Records.

A longtime denizen of the NYC and now Hudson Valley/Woodstock music scenes, guitarist/keyboardist Cataldi is most recently known for his solo project, Spaghetti Eastern Music. Here, Cataldi fuses Eastern beats, Spaghetti Western film soundtrack ambience, Krautrock spaciness and psychedelic and funk/fusion flavored electric guitar instrumentals with gentle acoustic vocal songcraft, straight out of the John Martyn/Nick Drake songbook. Time Out New York writes: "Cataldi's largely instrumental, Eastern-influenced jams are infused with some delicate guitar work and hauntingly moody atmosphere," while The New York Times proclaims he has "a beat unmistakably his own." Called "truly excellent" by The Village Voice, "a jazz virtuoso without the need to prove it" by Aquarian Weekly, "beautiful and unique" by WFUV's Mixed Bag, "wonderfully melodic and off-center" by WFMU and "part Sergio Leone fever dream, part Ravi Shankar raga, a whirling dervish of musical creation" by Hudson Valley One, Cataldi keeps up a steady schedule of performances at leading venues in the Big Apple and the Hudson Valley.

Bronx-born Mark Muro has been a cultural force in Anchorage, Alaska since relocating in the mid-1980s. His short stories and poetry have been published in anthologies including North of Eden and The Anchorage Daily News and he has produced and performed in a series of one-man shows including The Bipolar Express, Indistinct Chatter and Not Marketable at theaters including Cyrano's and Out North, and also at the annual Alaska One-Minute Play Festival. Muro has acted in numerous independent films and commercials, performed standup comedy, represented the state of Alaska in The National Poetry Slam. He also served as host of the PBS radio show, Stage Talk. His newest one-man show, Bug Boy: Curse of the Ant Queen, premiered in November 2019 at Anchorage's Cyrano's Theater.

The opener for both event, Martin Foley, is a veteran singer-songwriter in the Elvis Costello mode best-known for his former group, Attention, a favorite of the college radio circuit of the 80s and 90s.