VIDEOS: Watch Highlights of Our Next on Stage Season 2 Contestants - Enter Now to Win!

We've received many submissions already! Enter yours before the September 27 deadline!

We've already received many submissions for season 2 of our Next on Stage singing competition! Check out some of our contestants and make sure to enter your audition before the September 27 deadline!

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Judges for season 2 include Lesli Margherita, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell, Brittney Johnson, Arielle Jacobs, and Kyle Taylor Parker! The competition is hosted by BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge!

Contest is open to residents of the United States. High school students must be currently enrolled as of 9/1. College students must currently be enrolled as of 9/1 and between the ages of 17-22. Entries will be accepted through midnight EST, September 27, 2020.

Check out the full list of prizes HERE!

