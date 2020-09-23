Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Next On Stage

VIDEOS: Watch Highlights of Our Next on Stage Season 2 Contestants - Enter Now to Win!

Article Pixel

We've received many submissions already! Enter yours before the September 27 deadline!

Sep. 23, 2020  

We've already received many submissions for season 2 of our Next on Stage singing competition! Check out some of our contestants and make sure to enter your audition before the September 27 deadline!

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Judges for season 2 include Lesli Margherita, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell, Brittney Johnson, Arielle Jacobs, and Kyle Taylor Parker! The competition is hosted by BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge!

Contest is open to residents of the United States. High school students must be currently enrolled as of 9/1. College students must currently be enrolled as of 9/1 and between the ages of 17-22. Entries will be accepted through midnight EST, September 27, 2020.

Check out the full list of prizes HERE!

SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY HERE

Reneé Elkady from (Springfield) Central High School


Waiting For Life
Click Here for More Information on Reneé Elkady

Yale Langworthy from Richard McKenna Online


Before the summer ends
Click Here for More Information on Yale Langworthy

Kolby Kendrick


Nowhere Left to Run
Click Here for More Information on Kolby Kendrick

Gabriella Seebode from Long Trail School


I Found A New Baby- Bullets Over Broadway
Click Here for More Information on Gabriella Seebode

Evlyn O'Toole from St. Michael's


Don't Rain on My Parade
Click Here for More Information on Evlyn O'Toole

Kellie Williams from Sarah Lawrence College


Ribbons Down My Back
Click Here for More Information on Kellie Williams

Sam Klinghagen from Scottsdale Community College


All Falls Down- Chaplin the Musical
Click Here for More Information on Sam Klinghagen

Aliya Mukamuri


My Man
Click Here for More Information on Aliya Mukamuri

Bailey Mienik from New York University


'The Negative' (Waitress)
Click Here for More Information on Bailey Mienik

Caelon Colbert from Arkansas State University


Caught in the Storm-SMASH
Click Here for More Information on Caelon Colbert

Bree Hollis from Christ Episcopal School


On My Way - Violet
Click Here for More Information on Bree Hollis

Enter in to Next on Stage season 2 HERE!


