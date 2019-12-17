VIDEOS: Go Behind the Scenes of THE LION KING in New Educational Series

Over one million pupils have already experienced The Lion King in London through its award-winning Education Programme. Combined with seeing the production, this programme takes pupils on an engaging journey that they will never forget.

Developed by teachers, for teachers, the programme is fully curriculum-linked to support subjects at Key Stages 2 - 4, and is easily adaptable.

The Lion King has now released unique behind-the-scenes films that cover all aspects of the production

For more information, visit https://www.lionkingeducation.co.uk/.

Giraffes strut, birds swoop, gazelles leap - the entire Serengeti comes to life. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly rises from the stage. This is The Lion King. A spectacular visual feast, this adaptation of Disney's much-loved film transports you to a dazzling world that explodes with glorious colors, stunning effects and enchanting music. At its heart is the powerful and moving story of Simba, and his epic journey from wide-eyed cub to his destined role as King of the Pridelands.



The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical, making Taymor the first woman in theatrical history bestowed with the honor. The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.





