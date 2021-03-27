VIDEOS: David Korins Shares BEETLEJUICE Set Secrets, What Happened to HAMILTON's Reflecting Pool, and More in TikTok Takeover
Watch David's TikToks he posted on our account during his takeover!
Broadway set designer David Korins took over our TikTok account on Friday, March 26. Missed out on all the fun? Don't worry! Check out our roundup of TikToks he posted on our account with behind the scenes looks at sets from Beetlejuice, Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, and Mrs. Doubtfire! Plus, watch his live Q&A below!
Korins' Broadway credits include: Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice (Tony nom, Drama Desk award), Hamilton (Tony nom), War Paint (Tony nom), Dear Evan Hansen, Bandstand, Misery, Motown, Vanya and Sonia, Bring It On, The Pee-Wee Herman Show, Lombardi, and Passing Strange. TV: "91st Annual Academy Awards," "Grease: Live!" (Emmy award). Concert: Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Andrea Boccelli. Extensive Off-Broadway/regional theatre, hospitality, and experience design. Learn more at his website korinsstudio.com.
@broadwayworld
Theater Magic, amirite? @davidkorins ##beetlejuice ##broadway ##musical ##theatre ##behindthescenes ##magic ##setdesigna?? original sound - Kira Kosarin
@broadwayworld
So is the Hamil-pool a thing? @davidkorins ##hamilton ##broadway ##musical ##theatre ##setdesign ##design ##pool ##behindthescenes ##linmanuelmirandaa?? Pieces (Solo Piano Version) - Danilo Stankovic
@broadwayworld
Dear Evan Hansen from PAGE to STAGE. Literally. @davidkorins ##deh ##dearevanhansen ##broadway ##musical ##theatre ##setdesign ##sketch ##design ##scalemodela?? BEST DAY OF MY LIFE - Queens Road, Fabian Graetz
@broadwayworld
No design is perfect on the first try... you've been warned. @davidkorins ##mrsdoubtfire ##broadway ##musical ##theatre ##costume ##design ##mask ##setdesigna?? Tech (V1) - Brian Englishman
@broadwayworld
BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE @davidkorins ##beetlejuice ##broadway ##musical ##theatre ##behindthescenes ##magic ##setdesigna?? son original - inactive sorry
@broadwayworld
Coolest thing in my house? Wait for it. @davidkorins ##hamilton ##broadway ##musical ##theatre ##setdesign ##scalemodel ##house ##home ##housetoura?? original sound - farles
@broadwayworld
?Lord, show me how to say no to this? Early designs for ##hamilton we said no to @davidkorins ##broadway ##musical ##theatre ##setdesign ##sketch ##designa?? original sound - Char
@broadwayworld
##duet with @davidkorins aoe?i?? ##designer ##tellmewithouttellingme ##broadway ##theatre ##design ##setdesign ##musical ##stitcha?? original sound - David Korins