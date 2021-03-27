VIDEOS: David Korins Shares BEETLEJUICE Set Secrets, What Happened to HAMILTON's Reflecting Pool, and More in TikTok Takeover

Broadway set designer David Korins took over our TikTok account on Friday, March 26. Missed out on all the fun? Don't worry! Check out our roundup of TikToks he posted on our account with behind the scenes looks at sets from Beetlejuice, Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, and Mrs. Doubtfire! Plus, watch his live Q&A below!

Korins' Broadway credits include: Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice (Tony nom, Drama Desk award), Hamilton (Tony nom), War Paint (Tony nom), Dear Evan Hansen, Bandstand, Misery, Motown, Vanya and Sonia, Bring It On, The Pee-Wee Herman Show, Lombardi, and Passing Strange. TV: "91st Annual Academy Awards," "Grease: Live!" (Emmy award). Concert: Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Andrea Boccelli. Extensive Off-Broadway/regional theatre, hospitality, and experience design. Learn more at his website korinsstudio.com.

Watch David go live on our TikTok to answer fan questions!