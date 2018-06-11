2018 AWARDS SEASON
VIDEO: What You Didn't See at the 2018 Tony Awards- Watch the Untelevised Speeches!

Jun. 11, 2018  

Broadway's biggest night has come and gone, and even if you watched the full Tony Awards ceremony, you probably still missed many of the evening's winners accepting their awards on the Radio City stage. Below, we've rounded up all of the untelevised acceptance speeches for your viewing pleasure!

The Band's Visit was the big winner of the night, taking home 10 awards, including Best Musical. Once On This Island took home a Tony for Best Revival of a Musical, Angels in America for Best Revival of a Play, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child won Best Play. Highlights from the ceremony performances from special award winner Bruce Springsteen, the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and so much more!

Click here to watch the full ceremony!

