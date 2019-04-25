VIDEO: What Laurie Metcalf Hopes Bill and Hillary Would Take From HILLARY AND CLINTON

Click Here for More Articles on HILLARY AND CLINTON

This morning, Laurie Metcalf was a guest on TODAY to talk about starring in "Hillary and Clinton" on Broadway.

During the interview, Metcalf says that she hopes that if Bill and Hillary saw the play they'd see it was done with a lot of respect and care.

Hillary and Clinton began previews on March 16, 2019, ahead of an official opening night on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the John Golden Theatre.

The new play by Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath, stars award-winning actors Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow. Completing the cast are Zak Orth and Peter Francis James.

Behind closed doors in the state of New Hampshire during the early days of 2008, a former First Lady named Hillary (Metcalf) is in a desperate bid to save her troubled campaign for President of the United States. Her husband, Bill (Lithgow), sees things one way; her campaign manager, Mark, sees things another. If any of this sounds familiar, don't be fooled; in a universe of infinite possibilities, anything that can happen, will.

The show will play a limited engagement through July 21, 2019.

