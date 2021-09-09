VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for DIANA: THE MUSICAL on Netflix

Click Here for More Articles on DIANA

Netflix has released the first trailer for Diana: The Musical, premiering on October 1! The show, filmed live on stage at the Longacre Theatre, celebrates the life of Princess Diana and her legacy.

Watch the trailer below!

The production will come to Broadway this fall, with previews on November 2, followed by opening night on November 17.

The musical has book and lyrics by Tony winner Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Bryan. Direction is by Tony winner Christopher Ashley, choreography by Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine and musical supervision and arrangements by Olivier winner Ian Eisendrath.

Diana: The Musical stars Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

The complete cast of Diana includes Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.