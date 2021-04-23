Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BEN PLATT
Click Here for More Articles on BEN PLATT

VIDEO: Watch the Music Video for Ben Platt's New Single 'Imagine'

The Tony Award-winner has released his newest song, Imagine!

Apr. 23, 2021  

Ben Platt's newest single Imagine is out now! The song is the latest release from the Broadway star, following his debut album Sing to Me Instead, which was released in 2019.

Alongside the new song, he has also released the music video, directed by Matty Peacock. Watch it below!

Ben Platt is an American actor, singer, and songwriter. He made his Broadway debut in The Book of Mormon and later starred in Dear Evan Hansen, receiving multiple accolades for his performance as the title character, including the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

Platt's film credits include Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2, Ricki and the Flash, Run This Town, and Drunk Parents. Since 2019, he has starred in the Netflix comedy-drama series The Politician, for which he was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor - Television Series Musical or Comedy.

In 2017, Platt signed with Atlantic Records and released his album, Sing to Me Instead. In May 2020, a concert film, titled Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall, debuted on Netflix.

Platt will reprise his role as Evan Hansen in the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. It will be released on September 24, 2021.


