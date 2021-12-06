VIDEO: Watch an All New Clip From THE PROM in Mexico

Click Here for More Articles on THE PROM

An all new clip has been released from the Spanish-language production of the hit musical The Prom currently playing at Centro Cultural Teatro II in México City.

The plot of The Prom México takes place in Salamanca, Guanajuato, unlike the North American version, which places the action in Indiana.

The hilarious hit Broadway musical comedy, won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical. A multi-season tour recently kicked off that will visit more than 20 cities in the 2021-22 season. See photos from the production here.

In the musical, four musical theatre stars seeking publicity through championing social causes, come to the rescue of Emma, a teenage girl who will not be able to attend the high school prom with her lesbian partner due to discrimination within her conservative community. In The Prom, generosity, love, respect and acceptance converge in the midst of music, romance, dance, and laughter.

The cast of The Prom México includes Brenda Santabalbina, Daiana Liparoti, Anahí Allué, Gerardo González, Oscar Carapia, Mauricio Salas, Guana, Majo Pérez, Beto Torres, Marien Caballero Galvé.

The Prom features a book by Tony Award® winner Bob Martin (Elf, The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony Award® nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award® nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf the Musical) and lyrics by Tony Award® nominee Chad Beguelin. THE PROM is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel.

THE PROM made its world premiere at The Alliance Theatre, Atlanta, GA, Susan V. Booth, Artistic Director, in 2016, and played its final performance at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway on August 11, 2019 after playing 23 previews and 310 regular performances.