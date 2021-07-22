VIDEO: Watch a Virtual Red Carpet for FIRST DATE- Streaming for 5 Performances Only on Stellar!

In just a matter of hours, Art Lab and ShowTown Productions will present a new virtual production of the 2013 Broadway musical comedy, First Date. The production, directed by Meg Fofonoff, is led by Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young - former "American Idol" contestants who are married in real life. First Date will stream for five performances from July 23-25 on the ticketing platform, Stellar. Click here for tickets!



First Date, which features music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner and book by Austin Winsberg, tells the story of Aaron (Young) and Casey (DeGarmo), two single New Yorkers on a blind date with nothing to lose, except maybe their patience and sanity. This hilariously relatable musical puts you right at the bar along with them - and all the persistent voices in their heads. While they fight the urge to call it a no-go, they suffer through every dating faux pas in the book, from awkward silences to rambling about their exes to panicking over their past. But in the end, they can't help but be curious about their chances at a second date...and maybe even finding love.



The cast also includes Nick Cearley (co-founder of The Skivvies, Broadway's All Shook Up) as Man 2, Kevin Massey (Broadway's A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) as Man 1, Jennifer Sánchez (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George) as Woman 1, Vishal Vaidya (Broadway's Groundhog Day) as Man 3, and Aurelia Williams (Broadway's Once on This Island) as Woman 2



Can't wait for the big premiere? Neither can we! Hold yourself over by watching BroadwayWorld exclusive red carpet celebration Friday, July 23 at 7:30pm. Find out what went into making this virtual revival and hear from the casts and creatives as they reflect on the whole process!