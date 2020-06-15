VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek of CENTRAL PARK Episode Five

Click Here for More Articles on Central Park

Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek of season five of Central Park, premiering Friday, June 19!

In episode 5, entitled "Dog Spray Afternoon," Owen grapples with a graffiti artist tagging the park, while Helen plots against Bitsy's dog, Shampagne. Special guest stars in the episode include David Herman, Brian Huskey, Janelle James, Phil Lamarr, Andrew Rannells, Rory O'Malley, Tony Shalhoub, Daniel Van Kirk and Kelvin Yu, and guest songwriters include Alan Menken and Glenn Slater.

Watch the sneak peek below!

"Central Park" follows the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world's most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos. The series voice cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci.

"Central Park" is created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Loren Bouchard ("Bob's Burgers"), alongside Grammy Award-winner Josh Gad ("Frozen") and Emmy Award-winner Nora Smith ("Bob's Burgers"). Sanjay Shah and Halsted Sullivan also serve as executive producers. The series hails from 20th Century FOX Television.

