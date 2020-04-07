VIDEO: Watch a ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS Reunion With James Corden and More
James Corden (Francis Henshall), Oliver Chris (Stanley Stubbers), Jemima Rooper (Rachel Crabbe), Nick Hytner (director) and Richard Bean (writer) reunited on a Zoom call to chat about One Man, Two Guvnors for National Theatre at Home!
Watch the video below!
The National Theatre announced its new initiative, NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes. Audiences around the world can stream NT Live productions for free via YouTube, and students and teachers have access to The National Theatre Collection at home, delivered in partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing.
Productions previously screened in cinemas globally as a part of National Theatre Live will be made available to watch via the National Theatre's YouTube channel.
