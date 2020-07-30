Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House
VIDEO: Watch a ONE DAY AT A TIME Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live Now!
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with a ONE DAY AT A TIME Original Cast Reunion. Television legend Norman Lear and and producer Patricia Fass Palmer will join the Romano sisters, otherwise known as Valerie Bertinelli and Mackenzie Phillips; Michael Lembeck (Max Horvath), and Glenn Scarpelli (Alex Handris).
One Day at a Time aired on CBS from December 16, 1975, until May 28, 1984. It starred Bonnie Franklin as a divorced mother raising two teenage daughters, played by Mackenzie Phillips and Valerie Bertinelli in Indianapolis.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Cameron Mackintosh Reveals He is Shutting Down PHANTOM in London and UK Tour; Pushes For Theatres to Re-Open Without Social Distancing
Cameron Mackintosh penned a piece for the Evening Standard, about his concerns for the future of the theatre industry....
Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Paulson, & More in Ryan Murphy's New Netflix Series RATCHED
Netflix has shared the first look at upcoming new series Ratched! From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells t...
Alan Menken Becomes an EGOT With This Weekend's Emmy Award Win
Alan Menken is officially an EGOT thanks to his first Emmy Award win this weekend!...
VIDEO: Phillipa Soo Discusses Eliza's 'Gasp' and More About HAMILTON
Hamilton star Phillipa Soo recently called in to SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show and spoke about Hamilton being released on Disney+, on being represent...
Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds to News of PHANTOM Closing its London and UK Tour Productions
Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to the news of The Phantom of the Opera closing its London and UK touring productions, in a statement posted to Twit...
Jeremy Jordan, Alex Newell, Laura Osnes, and More Will Lead New Digital Musical A KILLER PARTY: A MURDER MYSTERY MUSICAL
World Premiere digital musical, A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical, will premiere on August 5, 2020. The fully-produced (from home!) 9-episode m...