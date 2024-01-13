VIDEO: Watch a New Commercial for PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC, Now Open on Broadway

The production opened on Broadway on January 9.

By: Jan. 13, 2024

Watch the new commercial for Prayer for the French Republic, now open at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, here!

Winner of the 2022 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best New Off-Broadway Play, Joshua Harmon’s Prayer for the French Republic bursts onto Broadway after MTC’s highly acclaimed extended, sold-out Off-Broadway run.

A celebrated work by the author of Bad Jews and Significant Other, which The Wall Street Journal calls "easily the finest play of the Broadway season." The New York Times calls it "thought-provoking, heart-wrenching and wickedly funny"; The Chicago Tribune calls Prayer for the French Republic "gripping and epic," and New York Stage Review gives it five stars, stating "Prayer packs a wallop."

Directing is David Cromer, a Tony Award® winner for The Band's Visit.

The cast of Prayer for the French Republic features Betsy Aidem (Leopoldstadt, Prayer at MTC), Francis Benhamou (Prayer at MTC – winner, 2022 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play and Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play), Ari Brand (Prayer at MTC), multi-Emmy Award nominee Anthony Edwards (“ER,” Top Gun), Ethan Haberfield (Mary Poppins), Richard Masur (Lucky Guy, Democracy), Nael Nacer (The Orchard), Daniel Oreskes (Oslo, “Only Murders in the Building”), Molly Ranson (Prayer at MTC, Bad Jews), Nancy Robinette (Prayer at MTC), and Aria Shahghasemi (“Legacies”).

The creative team includes Takeshi Kata (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Amith Chandrashaker (lighting design), Daniel Kluger (original music & sound design), J. Jared Janas (hair and makeup design), Gigi Buffington (vocal coach), Kelly Gillespie & Caparelliotis Casting (casting), and Richard A. Hodge (production stage manager).






