VIDEO: Watch a FAME Reunion on Stars in the House

They're gonna live forvever!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with the cast of the hit TV series 'Fame'. Debbie Allen, Jesse Borrego, Michael Cerveris, Loretta Chandler, Lee Curreri, Erica Gimpel, Valerie Landsburg, and PR Paul will dust off their dancing shoes and instruments to revisit the hallowed halls of the New York City High School for the Performing Arts. The multi-talented group will reminisce about their time on the TV show and of course, there will be live music! The 1982 "Kids from Fame" album saw huge success in the United States, but even more so oversees, where it spent 46 weeks on the UK charts, 12 of them at #1!

The episode will stream LIVE on the Stars In The House Youtube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, and fans tuning in will be able to ask questions and donate to The Actors Fund for a chance to have their names read by the stars on air and, of course, there will be live singing.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

