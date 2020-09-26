VIDEO: Watch a FAME Reunion on Stars in the House
They're gonna live forvever!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with the cast of the hit TV series 'Fame'. Debbie Allen, Jesse Borrego, Michael Cerveris, Loretta Chandler, Lee Curreri, Erica Gimpel, Valerie Landsburg, and PR Paul will dust off their dancing shoes and instruments to revisit the hallowed halls of the New York City High School for the Performing Arts. The multi-talented group will reminisce about their time on the TV show and of course, there will be live music! The 1982 "Kids from Fame" album saw huge success in the United States, but even more so oversees, where it spent 46 weeks on the UK charts, 12 of them at #1!
The episode will stream LIVE on the Stars In The House Youtube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, and fans tuning in will be able to ask questions and donate to The Actors Fund for a chance to have their names read by the stars on air and, of course, there will be live singing.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Josh Gad Recaps AVENGERS: ENDGAME as Olaf
After promising his followers to recap the latest Avenger film as Olaf once 1500 registered to vote or verify their registration, Josh Gad has deliver...
Broadway Performers, Ballet Dancers, Industry Vets & More Discuss the Impact of the Shutdown of Live Entertainment
Broadway performers, industry veterans and more are discussing the ways in which the extended shutdown of live entertainment is going to affect Broadw...
Times Square New Year's Eve Celebration Goes Virtual for 2021; Live Elements Still to be Determined
With January 1, 2021 now 100 days away, the organizers of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square provided a preliminary teaser of how the even...
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Gonzalez & More From HAMILTON Sing Out the Importance of Voting
In honor of National Voter Registration Day, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Gonzalez, Miguel Cervantes and more from the cast of Hamilton (and the video's ...
COME FROM AWAY to Play to a Socially-Distanced Audience of 50 Tonight in Sweden
Come From Away is set to play to a socially-distanced crowd in Sweden tonight! David Hein, who co-wrote the show with his writing partner and wife, Ir...
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Reveals Details of His Experience With the COVID-19 Vaccine Oxford Trial
Andrew Lloyd Webber recently discussed his experience receiving an experimental COVID-19 vaccine as part of the Oxford trial, on Good Morning Britain....