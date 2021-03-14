Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Watch Tom Kitt Accept JAGGED LITTLE PILL's Grammy Award

And to all my fellow theater artists: stay strong, stay hopeful, and I can't wait to be back on our stages with you again," said Kitt.

Mar. 14, 2021  

It was announced earlier today at the Grammy Premiere Ceremony that Jagged Little Pill won this year's Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album!

"During this challenging year, we thank all our loved ones who've stood by us. And to all my fellow theater artists: stay strong, stay hopeful, and I can't wait to be back on our stages with you again," said Tom Kitt, who served as musical supervisor for the show, creating the arrangements and orchestrations.

Featured alongside Kitt in this win were the principal soloists Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, producers Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, Glen Ballard, and composer Alanis Morissette.

Watch his acceptance speech below!

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards recognize recordings released between Sept. 1, 2019, and Aug. 31, 2020. The category is limited to albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings. The award goes to the principle vocalist(s) and the album producer(s) of 51% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of a new score are eligible for an Award if they have written and/or composed a new score which comprises 51% or more playing time of the album.

Jagged Little Pill is an exhilarating new musical inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's seminal album of the same name. The Healys appear to be a picture-perfect suburban family - but looks can be deceiving. When the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community, and the world around them.

Listen to the album below!


