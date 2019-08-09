VIDEO: Watch Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox & Zawe Aston in New Trailer for BETRAYAL

Aug. 9, 2019  

Jamie Lloyd's smash-hit production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal will begin its strictly limited 17-week engagement on Wednesday, August 14 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street), with an official opening night on Thursday, September 5 at 6:30pm.

As previously announced, The Jamie Lloyd Company, the successful partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group and Artistic Director Jamie Lloyd, brings their production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal to Broadway following its smash-hit, extended run in London's West End. Directed by Mr. Lloyd, Betrayal stars Golden Globe, Olivier, and Evening Standard Award winner Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox, all making their Broadway debuts as Robert, Jerry, and Emma. They will be joined by Eddie Arnold as the Waiter.

With poetic precision, rich humor, and an extraordinary emotional force, Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance, thrillingly captured in reverse chronological order.

Check out a just-released trailer for the production below!

