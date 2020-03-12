VIDEO: Watch The Rockettes Perform a Fosse/Liza Minnelli Tribute!

The Radio City Rockettes have released a video in honor of Liza Minnelli's birthday. Dancing onstage at Radio City Music Hall, the members of the infamous NYC dance company perform the classic Bob Fosse choreography to "All That Jazz" from Chicago. Watch them dance below!

The Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America, admired for their iconic style of dance and their unity both onstage and off.

The Rockettes are unique in that each woman is an integral and equal link in the creation of The Rockettes line. Their individual talent and athleticism is unrivaled and together, they perform intricate choreography that is both graceful and powerful. Since their debut at Radio City Music Hall in 1932, The Rockettes have inspired and delighted audiences from around the world and helped fans of all ages create Christmas memories that will last a lifetime.





