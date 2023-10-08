VIDEO: Watch THE LION KING's Broadway Makeup Team Transform Stephen Carlile into Scar

The Lion King is currently running at the Minskoff Theater on Broadway.

By: Oct. 08, 2023

The Lion King has released a time-lapse video of the Broadway makeup team transforming Stephen Carlile into the iconic villain Scar.

Check out the transformation video below!

The story of THE LION KING roars into life using spectacular masks, puppets and costumes to tell the story of Simba's epic adventures, as he struggles with the responsibilities of adulthood and becoming king.

Julie Taymor’s internationally celebrated stage adaptation of THE LION KING opened on Broadway in 1997 and 25 global productions in nine different languages have been created since then (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese). THE LION KING is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher

The stunning artistry of the production is the work of a team of designers which drew on diverse cultural influences to recreate the rich colours and vast expanses of the African savanna in this daring and inspiring reinvention of one of the most successful animated feature films of all time. 

Julie Taymor, one of the world’s most innovative directors, brought a vast array of disciplines to THE LION KING, including extensive experience staging epic theatre and opera productions, exploring classic myths through ritualised puppetry, mask, and movement. The Lion King was the first musical Taymor directed in the commercial theatre and she made Broadway history by becoming the first woman to win the Tony Award® for Best Director of a Musical.   

The Broadway show’s full creative team, which won five Tony Awards® for its work on THE LION KING, reunited in 1999 to recreate the show in London. Julie Taymor and Michael Curry created hundreds of masks and puppets. 

Scenic design is by British designer Richard Hudson and lighting is by Donald Holder. Costume design is by Julie Taymor, and choreography by Garth Fagan. The book was adapted by Roger Allers, who co-directed the animated feature and Irene Mecchi, who co-wrote the screenplay. 

The original score from the animated film was expanded for the stage and now features 15 musical numbers.  As well as writing completely new songs, South African composer Lebo M created an evocative blend of African rhythms and chorales, with additional material by Julie Taymor and Mark Mancina

Elton John and Tim Rice have added three new numbers to the five that they wrote for the award-winning score of the animated film. The resulting sound of THE LION KING is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, including the Academy Award®-winning Can You Feel The Love Tonight and the haunting Shadowland. 






RELATED STORIES

Interview: Meet THE LION KINGs New Simba, Vincent Jamal Hooper Photo
Interview: Meet THE LION KING's New Simba, Vincent Jamal Hooper

incent Jamal Hooper took his very first bow in The Lion King as “Simba”. The show marks Hooper’s Broadway and Lion King debut. Below, he's checking in with BroadwayWorld to talk all about the role and his first night on Broadway! 

Vincent Jamal Hooper Joins THE LION KING as Simba This Month Photo
Vincent Jamal Hooper Joins THE LION KING as 'Simba' This Month

The Lion King will welcome Vincent Jamal Hooper as Simba beginning Tuesday, September 26. This marks his Broadway debut. Learn more about Hooper and The Lion King here!

THE LION KING Teams Up With The New York Liberty For Special Evening At Barclays Center Photo
THE LION KING Teams Up With The New York Liberty For Special Evening At Barclays Center

The Lion King is teaming up with the New York Liberty to bring the Pridelands to Barclays Center, as New York City's favorite team takes on the Los Angeles Sparks at 7:00pm ET. The one-night only event will feature a halftime show inspired by the landmark musical, special appearances by members of the Broadway company, door giveaways and unique in-concourse opportunities to experience The Lion King.

THE LION KING on Broadway- A Complete Guide Photo
THE LION KING on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about The Lion King on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

