VIDEO: Watch Olivier Awards 2022!
British theatre's biggest night is here at last. The Olivier Awards 2022 with Mastercard take place today, hosted by Jason Manford. Outside the UK, the big event is available to watch right here, streaming at 12:15pm BST/5:15pm EDT.
Photo Credit: Pamela Raith