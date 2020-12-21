VIDEO: Watch Nic Rouleau Sing from WHITE ROSE, THE MUSICAL
The new song is titled "They're Here, Now."
Like many other new works, White Rose, The Musical, a show completed during the pandemic, hasn't been able to hold in-person workshops just yet, but today we're getting a taste of what it's all about. Watch below as Nic Rouleau (Book of Mormon) sings "They're Here, Now," written by Brian Belding and Natalie Brice.
White Rose, The Musical, follows the true story of a group of university students in Nazi Germany who secretly met to write, print, and distribute leaflets exposing Hitler's lies and deception to their fellow Germans. White Rose, The Musical, captures the spirit of their rebellion.
"They're Here, Now" is sung by the character Hans Scholl. He has survived the Russian Front but returned home to Munich to rejoin his sister, Sophie, in their own unique way of rebelling against Hitler and the Nazi regime. Hans is consumed by the fear that his sister may be arrested at any minute.
