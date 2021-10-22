VIDEO: Watch MRS. DOUBTFIRE Cast Take First Bows Back on Broadway!

Last night, October 21, Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical comedy, had it's first preview performance on Broadway since the 19-month long shutdown. Mrs. Doubtfire was shutdown after just three performances in March 2020. Watch as they take their joyous first bows back below!

Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical produced by multi-Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum (Avenue Q, Rent, In The Heights, Something Rotten!), is now in previews and will celebrate its official opening night on Sunday, December 5 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W 43rd St).

Mrs. Doubtfire features Tony Award nominee Rob McClure as Daniel Hillard/Mrs. Doubtfire, Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard. Mrs. Doubtfire will also feature Cameron Adams, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Jodi Kimura, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, Sam Middleton, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Akilah Sailers, Jaquez André Sims, Addison Takefman, Travis Waldschmidt and Aléna Watters.

