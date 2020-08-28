VIDEO: Watch Linda Lavin on VIRTUAL HALSTON- Live Now!
Tune in at 5pm to watch live!
VIRTUAL HALSTON - Julie Halston's weekly YouTube talk show, continues today, August 21 (5pm ET). Produced by Julie Halston and Jim Caruso, VIRTUAL HALSTON was created to provide much-needed laughter in a dark, uncertain time, has indeed, provided respite to thousands of viewers each week. Ms. Halston states, "I really wanted to find a way to help people laugh again during this terrible time. And our show helps keep the light on for performers and fans until theater finds its way back."
Today's guest is Tony and Golden Globe winner, actress and singer Linda Lavin.
Since its launch in May 2020, VIRTUAL HALSTON has hosted guests including Mo Rocca, EUREKA! of WE'RE HERE,Marilu Henner, Santino Fontana, Charles Busch, Lilli Cooper, Anthony Wayne, Judy Gold.
VIRTUAL HALSTON is produced by Julie Halston (TOOTSIE, HAIRSPRAY) and Jim Caruso (BIRDLAND, PAJAMA CAST PARTY). With donations suggested, proceeds from VIRTUAL HALSTON benefit Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Star in New Romantic Comedy THE MAKING OF, Alongside Blake Lively, Richard Gere and Diane Keaton
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively, Richard Gere and Diane Keaton will lead a new romantic comedy The Making Of....
Aaron Sorkin Will Reunite With THE WEST WING Cast for Staged Episode to Benefit When We All Vote
Ahead of one of the most pivotal elections in our nation's history, HBO Max and The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin announced today that for the first ...
NEXT TO NORMAL Original Cast Will Reunite on Stars in the House This Week
Miss the mountains? Be sure to tune in to Stars in the House on Saturday, August 29 (8pm), for a Next to Normal original cast reunion!...
American Guild of Musical Artists and Stage Directors and Choreographers Society Release Return-to-Work Playbook
American Guild of Musical Artists and Stage Directors and Choreographers Society have announced the wide release of the AGMA/SDC Return to Stage and P...
Breaking: Eligibility Announced for The 2020 Tony Awards
The Tony Awards Administration Committee met on August 27, 2020 to confirm the eligibility status of three Broadway productions for the 2020 Tony Awar...
15 Fun Broadway Gifts to Add to Your Back to School Shopping List
We've compiled some fun Broadway gifts from your favorite shows that will be perfect for the upcoming school year!...