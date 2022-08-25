VIDEO: Watch Lillias White Rehearse for Her HADESTOWN Debut

All aboard for Lillias White's next Broadway gig! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Tony Award and Daytime Emmy Award winner is getting ready to take over the role of Hermes in Hadestown, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, at the Walter Kerr Theatre, beginning on Tuesday, September 13. White will be the first female-identifying actor to play the role of Hermes in Hadestown.

"I am always thrilled to attend a Broadway opening and seeing Hadestown opening night in 2019 was a magical and unforgettable experience," she said. "I am delighted and honored to step into the role of Hermes and be part of this beautiful production."

White most recently starred as Matron "Mama" Morton in the 25th Anniversary cast of the Broadway revival of Chicago. She won the 1997 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her showstopping turn in Cy Coleman's The Life and received another Tony nomination in 2010 for Fela!. Her other Broadway credits include Effie White in Dreamgirls, Grizabella in Cats, Asaka in Once on this Island, and Miss Jones in the 1995 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Her first solo studio album Get Yourself Some Happy! was released last year by Old Mill Road Recording.

Below, check out an exclusive video of White in the rehearsal room!