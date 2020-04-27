VIDEO: Watch LES MISERABLES Casts Unite for an Epic 'One Day More'

What happens when cast members from Les Miserables' 33-year history unite? An epic sing-a-long, of course! Watch below as members of Les Miserables companies, from 1987 to the present, return to the stage to share this anthem of hope in these challenging times, until stages around the world light up once more.

Seen by over 120 million people worldwide, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals. It is based on the novel by Victor Hugo Music by Claude-Michel Schönberg Lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer Original French Text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel.





