VIDEO: Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Takeover Our Instagram!

Following up his highly successful debut album "Broadway Soul, Vol. 1" (hailed by Talkin' Broadway as "a formidable and fascinating dissection and resurrection"), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) returns with a new collection of Broadway classics reimagined, all filtered through the sound of a queer artist of color. The eclectic new 12-track concept album was created as a full musical, divided into two acts, and tells a sentimental, hopeful story evocative of the times. The album features Jackie Cox (RuPaul's Drag Race), Shoshana Bean (Waitress), Blaine Alden Krauss (Hamilton), Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots) and an array of songs from musicals as diverse as Hedwig and the Angry Inch, South Pacific, A Chorus Line, The Wiz, Follies, The Music Man and more. "Broadway Soul, Vol. 2" represents KTP's creative response during a time when performing on Broadway isn't possible.

Originally cast as an Angel in the Broadway production of Kinky Boots, Kyle Taylor Parker went on to headline the First National Tour of Kinky Boots as Lola and later became the first actor to replace Tony Award-winner Billy Porter in the role on Broadway. Over the last decade, Kyle has been seen on Broadway, television, and on some of the most celebrated stages in the country including the Apollo and Radio City Music Hall. Kyle moved on from Kinky Boots to be featured in the original Broadway cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the Smokey Joe's Café revival Off Broadway, and NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live! All of this while carving out a unique place for himself in the music scene by marrying his love of musical theatre and Soul/R&B. In 2017, Kyle started a series of YouTube videos called "The Soul Sessions" with collaborator Joshua Stephen Kartes. The pair would take popular songs from the Broadway canon and outfit them as bona fide soul standards. This video series quickly became a live concert series and showcases of Kyle's unique powerhouse vocals; described by All About Jazz as "a clarion crisp voice... that lives on freedom rather than any fuel." Connect with Kyle at @ktpway on all social platforms.