VIDEO: Watch Jordan Fisher Perform 'Waving Through A Window' on THE VIEW

Jordan Fisher took to the stage on The View to perform "Waving Through A Window", the hit song from Dear Evan Hansen.

Watch the performance below!

Fisher will return to star as Evan Hansen in the Tony-winning Broadway musical when the production reopens at the Music Box Theatre on December 11.

The returning Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen will also include all those who were there at the time of the shutdown: Gabrielle Carrubba, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, David Jeffery, Ivan Hernandez, Jared Goldsmith, and Phoebe Koyabe, and Zachary Noah Piser, Reese Sebastian Diaz, Nathan Levy, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, Talia Simone Robinson, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen, along with Linedy Genao and Mateo Lizcano, who join the company as understudies.

Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal, and profoundly contemporary, musical about what happens when we let a lie consume us. This groundbreaking musical - featuring a book by Tony-winner Steven Levenson and a score by the Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - examines what it means to be alive.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.