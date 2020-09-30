VIDEO: Watch Jim Parsons, Michael Benjamin Washington & Brian Hutchison Reassemble to Talk THE BOYS IN THE BAND!

The film airs on Netflix today, September 30th.

The boys are back! Today, September 30, the cast of the Tony-winning The Boys is the Band is reassembled on Netflix for a new film adaptation of Mart Crowley's masterpiece, helmed by Joe Mantello.

"It took me on a somewhat surprising journey in my own heart and mind living with this part as long as I did," explains Jim Parsons, who reprises the role of Michael in the film. "Without being over-dramatic about it, I came to realize ways that I'm still becoming OK and adjusted with who I am and what it means to be gay in our world."

Watch below as Parsons, Michael Benjamin Washington (Bernard) and Brian Hutchison (Alan) chat even more about the honor of bringing these characters back to life in a new century.

